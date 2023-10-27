Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.05. The stock had a trading volume of 235,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,536. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.64 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average of $193.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.