Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,815 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,259. The firm has a market cap of $243.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

