Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.37. 34,602,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,442,469. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $659.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.