Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.67. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $308.60 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

