Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.63% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $112,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,023,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.36. 334,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.74.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

