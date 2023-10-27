Milestone Resources Group Ltd Acquires 4,190 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,205 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 4.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $98,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

ADBE traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $514.56. 1,039,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,624. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

