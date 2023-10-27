Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $72.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.6% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Mastercard stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.55. 1,436,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $308.60 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.67.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

