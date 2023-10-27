Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.54. 214,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.98 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.13.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

