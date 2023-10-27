NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003663 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $77.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00031531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,618,307 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 988,318,041 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.17059104 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $105,998,088.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

