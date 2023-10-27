New Millennium Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.62 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

