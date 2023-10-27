New Millennium Group LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000.

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 267,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,911. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

