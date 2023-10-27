New Millennium Group LLC Sells 740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $74.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,682. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

