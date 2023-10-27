New Millennium Group LLC Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.69. 576,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,983. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $184.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.