New Millennium Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $58.62. 28,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.22. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

