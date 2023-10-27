NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Reduced by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,038. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

