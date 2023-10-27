Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 1,201,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,934. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 199,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 677,921 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nextracker by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 215,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 646,265 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

