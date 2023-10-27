NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. 2,927,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.