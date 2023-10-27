Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $255,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,627. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $288.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

