Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $156,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 866,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,415. The company has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

