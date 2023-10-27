Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.85. 1,537,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,642. The firm has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $308.60 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

