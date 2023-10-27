Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.49. 24,133,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,178,207. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

