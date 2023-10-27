Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,137. The company has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.