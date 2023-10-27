Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.04. 889,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 968,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,533 shares of company stock worth $1,361,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

