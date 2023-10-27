OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,437,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,649 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $848.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.21.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,911.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,884.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,581 shares of company stock worth $725,006. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

