Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.21 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.13. The stock had a trading volume of 485,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

