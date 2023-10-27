Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,967,113. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

