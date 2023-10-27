Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,127,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,633,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

