Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 780 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

