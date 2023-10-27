Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:OSK traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 467,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

