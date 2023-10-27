Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 2,379,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

