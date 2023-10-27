Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.27. 76,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $224.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.27.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.