Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 8,011 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VWO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

