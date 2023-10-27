Penobscot Wealth Management Makes New $304,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

