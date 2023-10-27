Penobscot Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,542,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,972,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,421. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $113.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.