Penobscot Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 1.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after buying an additional 560,296,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after purchasing an additional 225,504 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,558,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEUR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 470,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,933. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

