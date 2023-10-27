PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 527,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 102.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 547,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PNM Resources by 133.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 305,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

