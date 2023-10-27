Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.4 %

BABA stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

