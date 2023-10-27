Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 300,301 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 553,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

