ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after buying an additional 135,176 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock remained flat at $85.23 during midday trading on Friday. 563,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.