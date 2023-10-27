Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.69. 892,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 491,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,912,190 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 172,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prothena by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Prothena by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 2,501.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 88,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

