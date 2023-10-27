PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 4,518,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $260,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.