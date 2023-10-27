Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.