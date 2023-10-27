Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.33% of Realty Income worth $133,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

