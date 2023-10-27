Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $30.55

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.55, but opened at $31.75. Roblox shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 1,202,214 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

