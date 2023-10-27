Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $196.96. 251,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.74 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average of $213.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

