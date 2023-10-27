Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. 2,108,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

