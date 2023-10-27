RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $79.00. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,995. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

