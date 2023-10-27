S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases Shares of 11,157 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 290,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,496. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

