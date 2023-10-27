S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,309. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.00.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.