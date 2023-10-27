S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,043,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter.

SPTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

